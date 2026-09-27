5 benefits of using sesame oil for your skin

DEBOLINA ROY
Deep hydration
Sesame oil contains linoleic acid and the essential fatty acids, which means it serves as an amazing natural moisturizer. It creates a thin layer that protects the skin, thus locking in moisture and preventing transepidermal water loss during the day.
Anti-ageing
Packed with potent antioxidants and natural compounds such as sesamol and vitamin E, the oil effectively counteracts the adverse effects of free radicals, repairs damaged skin cells, and smooths out fine lines and enlarged pores in order to achieve a youthful appearance.
Soothing acne
With its strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, sesame oil is able to fight acne bacteria and soothe irritated tissues. Make the most of these amazing sesame oil benefits for your skin by lightly applying several drops of the oil on previously cleansed skin.
Restoring skin pH
The polyphenols present in sesame oil help to restore the natural equilibrium of your skin barrier. It combats excessive dryness and greasiness of the skin and eliminates all the dirt and dead cells from the surface.
Rapid healing for dry skin
Sesame oil improves circulation in the body and brings important nutrients to the damaged areas of the body. It speeds up the healing process of light injuries, such as cuts or chapped skin, and makes the skin tender and nourished by morning.