5 places on Earth where cars are banned

Subhadrika Sen
Venice, Italy: With a complex yet accessible network of waterways and footpaths, Venice doesn’t really need cars or have space for them. Thus while cars run around the periphery, the actual city doesn’t give access to cars. That is why most locals and tourists prefer to explore the city on foot or hop onto a gondola.
Zermatt, Switzerland: To reduce pollution in the alpine environment, Zermatt has banned cars. People take electric buses, taxis, explore by foot or a bicycle. In case you are driving your way across Switzerland then you will have to park your car at Tasch, about 12 minutes away from Zermatt and then continue via public transport or bicycle.
Hydra, Greece: One of the most beautiful spots in Greece is Hydra. But its steep terrain makes it unsuitable for car rides. Thus, to preserve this laidback living cars are banned. Instead one would find water taxis, people walking around or carts pulled by donkeys and horses.
Fes el-Bali, Morocco: If you want to deliberately visit a place to get lost, then welcome to Fes el- Bali. These narrow lanes are off limits to cars and one usually navigates on foot and sometimes through animal-drawn carts.
Mackinac Island, USA: The intriguing island had banned cars in 1898 and has left it that way even today. One can instead spot horse drawn carriages, bicycles and people walking about town.