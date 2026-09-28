Amal Clooney's blowout secret: Get that effortless bounce without the salon price tag

Pratyusha Pan

Start with the right prep

Towel-dry hair until it's damp, not dripping, then work a lightweight volumising mousse or heat-protectant spray through mid-lengths to ends. Skip heavy creams; they weigh hair down and work against the bounce you're after.

Amal Clooney | Instagram/@dimitrishair

Section your hair

The single biggest mistake in DIY blowouts is trying to dry too much hair at once. Clip your hair into four sections (top, two sides, back) and work through one section at a time. This is what separates a smooth, full result from a frizzy, flat one.

Amal Clooney | Instagram/@dimitrishair

Round brush, big brush

Invest in a large ceramic or boar-bristle round brush. The bigger the barrel, the bigger the bounce. Wrap small pieces of hair around the brush at the roots, then pull the dryer down the length as you rotate the brush outward at the ends. This is what creates that soft, under-curled flip.

Amal Clooney | Instagram/@dimitrishair

Cool shot is the game-changer

Once each section is dry, hit it with your dryer's cool-shot button for a few seconds before releasing the brush. This locks the shape in place.

Amal Clooney | Instagram/@dimitrishair

Finish smart

Once all sections are dry, flip your head upside down and give roots a quick shake for extra lift. A light-hold shine spray adds gloss without collapsing the volume.

Amal Clooney | Instagram/@dimitrishair

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