Amal Clooney's blowout secret: Get that effortless bounce without the salon price tag

Pratyusha Pan
Start with the right prep
Towel-dry hair until it's damp, not dripping, then work a lightweight volumising mousse or heat-protectant spray through mid-lengths to ends. Skip heavy creams; they weigh hair down and work against the bounce you're after.
Section your hair
The single biggest mistake in DIY blowouts is trying to dry too much hair at once. Clip your hair into four sections (top, two sides, back) and work through one section at a time. This is what separates a smooth, full result from a frizzy, flat one.
Round brush, big brush
Invest in a large ceramic or boar-bristle round brush. The bigger the barrel, the bigger the bounce. Wrap small pieces of hair around the brush at the roots, then pull the dryer down the length as you rotate the brush outward at the ends. This is what creates that soft, under-curled flip.
Cool shot is the game-changer
Once each section is dry, hit it with your dryer's cool-shot button for a few seconds before releasing the brush. This locks the shape in place.
Finish smart
Once all sections are dry, flip your head upside down and give roots a quick shake for extra lift. A light-hold shine spray adds gloss without collapsing the volume.