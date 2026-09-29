4 health benefits of bathing in neem-infused water

DEBOLINA ROY
Calms irritated skin
Neem-infused water acts quickly and effectively to relieve skin redness and annoying rashes. Anti-inflammatory herbal extracts work against skin irritation, keeping sensitive skin cool and comfortable.
Combats body acne
Antibacterial substances work against the harmful bacteria that cause breakouts and can hide on the back, chest, and arms. Repeated use helps unclog the pores and reduce inflammation and pain.
Purifies skin barrier
The age-old astringent and bitter qualities combine to promote organic cleansing of fungi and bacteria. Such organic cleansing continues to reinforce the body’s protective barrier and limit germ growth daily.
Balances Pitta dosha
As per Ayurveda principles, neem-infused warm water is considered an effective method to cool down the internally generated heat of the body. This comforting practice helps in balancing the aggravated Pitta dosha and calming the body from physical stress.