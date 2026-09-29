5 signs your houseplants need repotting

DEBOLINA ROY
Root crowding the pot
Once a plant's root system starts forming circles around the container or goes outside of drainage holes, it is clear that space is becoming insufficient. Roots in their stopped state would not be able to absorb nutrients released from the soil.
Leaves dropping
Even with regular watering, unexpected yellowing or wilting leaves indicate that the soil has become deficient. Eventually, potting soil loses all important nutrients and structure, so fresh nutrient-rich soil is needed in order to revive your plant.
Water drains
Compacted soil either forces water away or holds extra water inside, causing high levels of root stress. If water flows quickly out of the drainage holes or rests without soaking in, it is necessary to replace the growing medium right away.
Stunted growth
When the houseplant does not bring forth new growth or keeps falling over because it has too many leaves and branches, it is an indication that it is root-bound. Making the root area bigger will stabilise the plant and help it grow better.
White mineral crust
High mineral content in tap water and salts from fertilizers result in the formation of white deposits on the surface of the soil. These substances can harm plant roots and cause damage that forces growers to repot their plants in fresh soil.