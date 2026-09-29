6 things to not pack in your check-in luggage

DEBOLINA ROY
Batteries & power banks
Lithium batteries, as well as portable power banks, can lead to fires because of their risk of thermal runaway. Because of this risk, airlines are stringent in stipulating that passengers carry their devices and not transport them in cargo holds, which can lead to serious fire hazards.
Cash and jewellery
Checked baggage goes through considerable processing unnoticed, creating more chances of theft. Moreover, temperature changes and poor handling may harm your costly equipment, which is why you should keep your belongings close.
Medicines
In the event of luggage delays or unforeseen losses, there is an instant risk to health if needed medication is absent. Therefore, keep medicines, emergency kits, and important medical devices secured in personal luggage for easy access throughout your entire trip.
Essential documents
When valuable identification documents such as passports, visas, or boarding passes end up in checked luggage, problems arise at airports. Keep essential travel documents in your hand luggage to avoid any delays at check-in and immigration.
Food items
The act of packaging food results in serious spoilage, bad smells, and ruined clothing due to the liquids leaking from the containers. Besides, importing fresh products leads to violations of stringent international customs laws, which cause immediate seizures and serious fines.
Fragile objects
Automated baggage sorting equipment and heavy sorting can easily break fragile items such as souvenirs, glass bottles, and artwork. Even the best fragile labels cannot guarantee proper treatment. Thus, pack fragile items in your hand luggage.