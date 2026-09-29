Hosting a last-minute dinner? Here are 5 things to do first

DEBOLINA ROY
Build a balanced menu
Look into the allergies of your guests and select seasonal ingredients to create a simple menu. Make sure to balance your plate with just enough protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables. This way, you can have a filling meal while saving time from creating complex dishes.
Draft a shopping list
Before you go grocery shopping, you should come up with a list that includes everything you will need. This includes necessities such as fresh flowers, soap for washing dishes, or extra garbage bags. Knowing these tricks can save you from running around in a panic at night.
Plan your prep time
Calculate how long the cooking will take and when your guests arrive home. Achieve most of the cooking before the guests arrive. Having a plan in place will ensure that you can warmly welcome your friends.
Prepare your home
Clean your living room, put clean towels in the bathroom, and make sure that there is enough space to sit. If you want to light scented candles, do it in the living room or bathrooms, but do not place them on the dining table.
Set the table early
Prepare your dinnerware ahead of time so you can concentrate on cooking later. Instead of waiting until the last minute to get this task out of the way, think ahead and set up your table early, whether it’s simple or elaborate.