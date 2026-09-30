5 budget travel destinations under INR 10k for a long weekend

DEBOLINA ROY
Rishikesh: The spiritual adventure hub
Located in the stunning foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh is one of the best budget travel destinations in India. Try river rafting and evening Ganga Aartis, while staying in an inexpensive ashram.
Kasol: A backpacker's paradise
This Himachali hamlet provides affordable treks such as Chalal and Tosh. This is one of the best places for affordable budget trips in India, with delicious local cuisine and affordable mountain guesthouses.
Jaipur: The royal escape
Jaipur offers incredible historic forts, colourful local markets, and tasty street food. This classic 'Pink City' will give families a great experience for affordable and culturally rich family holidays in India
Varanasi: A cultural experience
See the spellbinding Dashashwamedh Ghat aarti while walking through ancient, twisting alleyways. This holy city offers a profound spiritual experience with inexpensive boat trips, cheap lodging, and delicious North Indian cuisine.
Ooty: A tranquil Nilgiri retreat
Discover Tamil Nadu's mountainous region by visiting its tea estate and misty weather. Discover a delightful climate at an inexpensive hill resort that features a beautiful botanical garden and low-cost group lodging for you and your pals.