5 ways keep your bread fresh for longer

DEBOLINA ROY
Store in a breathable paper
To maintain the outer crust of artisan bread, wrap it in clean paper bags or linen towels on the counter, and avoid plastic wrap to minimise moisture, which accelerates mould.
Invest in a high-quality bread box
To keep your favourite bread fresh, store it properly in a ventilated wooden or ceramic bread case. A bread box is a storage container that regulates internal moisture levels to prevent bread from drying out too quickly and encouraging mould growth.
Freeze extra slices
If you don't plan on eating your extra bread within two days, it’s better to freeze it. Use a double layer of foil or freezer bags to avoid freezer burn. For the best quality of bread, thaw slices at room temperature.
Select rye sourdough loaves
This particular type of flour absorbs much more moisture than regular wheat flour, as natural fermentation agents suppress the formation of mould and keep the crumb soft for several days longer than usual.
Keep the frozen loaves inside the packaging
To defrost loaves of frozen bread, you should leave them wrapped for a few hours before you are ready to eat them. It will help you keep your bread fresh by allowing the moisture to return to the bread’s interior.