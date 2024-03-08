Mumbai-based artiste Krishna Kumar to perform Spartacus, the story of a brave Thracian warrior

Spartacus, an ancient Roman slave and gladiator, is a figure well-known to those familiar with Roman literature. His story has been told and retold through various mediums, including books, films, and TV series. Despite the abundance of portrayals, the tale of Spartacus remains evergreen, resonating with audiences across generations. Krishna Kumar, a Mumbai-based artiste, is set to perform a solo act play — Spartacus, directed by Rajeev Ranjan. The play is inspired by Howard Fast’s novel.

Spartacus was born in Thrace, a region located in modern-day Bulgaria. He was sold into slavery and trained as a gladiator in Capua, Italy. He led a rebellion of enslaved people and gladiators, and his army grew to include around 120,000 soldiers. They fought against the Roman Republic in the Third Servile War, which lasted from 73 BC to 71 BC. Spartacus is believed to have died in battle. However, his story has inspired many throughout history.

Krishna Kumar shares, “It required a lot of time for me to catch the intensity of the character. Usually, theatre plays have different elements including humour, music and other lighthearted moments that ensure entertainment and engagement of the audience. But this one is very different. The intention was to do a great storytelling of a hero.” Krishna’s preparation for the role of Spartacus began with intensive readings of the play, extensive research, and deep insights into the character’s essence. Moreover, he undertook the task of mastering swordplay to authentically portray the gladiator’s combat skills. According to Rajeev, the story, based on a novel, offers a multifaceted view of the character. He finds it beautiful how the narrative touches upon various perspectives. He says, “In a poignant moment in the end, Spartacus declares, “Hum lautengey, laakho ki taadat mein, croro ki taadat mein, lekin hum lautenge” (We will come back in large numbers). This statement symbolises the enduring spirit of resistance, suggesting that revolts will arise whenever injustice prevails.” Rajeev stresses the importance of viewing the fight wholistically. While fighting for a cause is crucial, he points out that it’s equally essential to consider the aftermath.

He adds that the play not only offers insight into the life of a prominent historical figure but also delves into the complexities of characters, fights, and circumstances. It provokes thought and reflection, making it an enriching experience.

Tickets at Rs 200. March 14. 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.