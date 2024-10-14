What is the art of seeing?

How many of us know a friend who is a visual artist who invites us to their exhibition, but we skip it for lack of understanding? If the effort was made to visit the exhibition, then was it to fulfil a social obligation or to catch a peek into the artist’s head space? More often than not, it is the former, isn’t it?!

Having established in our previous edition of Arty Affairs, that sports and art share commonality, as a connoisseur of both, my observation of the society is that while intelligent comments, critiquing a game of cricket can drag for hours among friends; when it comes to art, invariably the conversation drifts immediately to politics or weather after a funny one in the group cracks a silly joke.

Even investment bankers and billionaires who like listening to cool stories on art show superficial interest so that they can narrate these stories in their social circles. Their exhibitionism is no less than how Neil deGrasse Tyson would describe the US government’s interest in space exploration. Can we bring about some change in our approach to art? Can we learn a few things about Indian artists so that we can enjoy them and their works with the same intensity and intent of how they create?

To make a beginning, I caught up with artist AV Ilango to understand his thoughts on art and society. Conversing with him is such a delight as he is convinced that appreciation is inherent in all and it can act as a bridge between the created and the creator. He says, “Of all lives on Earth, human species are among the most intelligent beings,” and explains how the human body has evolved to become so efficient and therefore beautiful.