Maruti Suzuki has introduced an upmarket version of its bestselling compact sedan, Dzire. After all, the car has been the market leader in this segment, and to keep with the times, the brand has given it a much-needed makeover.



While the dimensions and overall design remain the same, the front-end has been revised to carry a more premium appeal. The sedan now comes with a bold looking bumper with integrated fog lamps and a new trapezoidal grille that lends it a sophisticated aura. To complete the package, the manufacturer also offers precision cut, two-tone alloy wheels that give the car a rather sporty look as well.

The cabin carries a familiar layout, though the natural gloss wood finish does add an element of refinement. The big change, however, is in the list of features that now include cruise control, a coloured TFT MID display, auto-fold ORVMs and the new Smartplay Studio infotainment system.

Discontinuing the diesel version of the Dzire — with the 1.3 DDiS engine not making the cut for BS6 norms — the upgraded SUV comes with a BS6 petrol K-Series Dual Jet engine that delivers 90 PS of power yet manages to deliver 23.26 km to the litre for the manual transmission variants and a solid 24.12 kmpl for the auto gear shift (AGS) variants. Built on the solid HEARTECT platform, the new Dzire

comes with bigger brakes on all four wheels for better brake performance and the AGS versions benefit from ESP and hill hold assist.

Pricing for the new Dzire starts at Rs 5.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.80 lakh depending on the variant.