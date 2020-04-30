First showcased to the Indian audience at the recently held Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi, the Volkswagen T-Roc is an out-and-out head turner. Built on the company’s MQB platform, the vehicle sports a progressive design language that is young and sporty, while still managing to include the Volkswagen design philosophy.



To start with, it has a low slung coupe-lie roof, a distinctive wide stance and large wheels with pronounced character lines on the body that gives it a rather muscular appeal. Add to that the integrated LED headlights and LED DRLs and this really ups the desire quotient.

Interior details

The cabin carries an upmarket appeal and is rather spacious. To give it a greater sense of space, the T-Roc has a panoramic sunroof, which is a welcome addition and gels well with its sporty nature of the car. The fit and finish of the cabin are excellent and the premium materials used add a touch of sophistication. With seating for five adults and a 445-litre of boot space, the vehicle has a practical side to it too. As far as convenience is concerned, it is a fully-loaded machine that comes with a 26-cm Active Info Display, a 20-cm infotainment system that takes care of all your connectivity needs with the App-Connect that integrates MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get Volkswagen’s WeConnect Go personal assistant that gives you a plethora of advanced features.

Under the hood

Built to be an absolute driving delight to drive, the SUV is powered by the company’s award-winning 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged stratified injection petrol motor that delivers 150 PS of power and a solid 250 Nm of torque. It is paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox that ensures you get the very best out of the engine in terms of mileage and performance. With the Active Cylinder Technology that deactivates two out of the four cylinders when not required (as in the case of cruising), the car offers excellent mileage.



Safety first

Like all Volkswagen products, the T-Roc is built safe. After all, safety is one of the key pillars of the brand, and the car lives up to those standards with six airbags, ABS, ESC, safety optimised front headrests, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Our verdict

Coming to India as a CBU, there are only 2,000 units that are currently on offer. Deliveries start in mid-April 2020. And in case you are thinking twice about this Volkswagen package, remember there is nothing quite like it in the market as yet, and if you want a fast, sporty yet fuel-efficient machine, the T-Roc ticks all those boxes!

T-Roc prices start at Rs 19.99 lakh.