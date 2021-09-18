We drive the all-new Tata Motors Tigor EV, the first truly mass market electric car for India, and it delights!

The first drive for the Tata Tigor EV allowed us to take a good look at the features, performance and capability. The Tigor EV is a neat package; feature-rich for its segment and rated four stars for safety in the Global NCAP study. These are two fundamental basics other than price that a lot of buyers consider before a purchase today. Beyond these datapoints however, driving the Tigor EV was a pleasant surprise.

Design

The Tata Tigor EV sticks to the same design language as the Tigor compact notchback, however the new EV grille and added touches do give it a rather electric aura. It is a compact machine that is well suited for Indian roads and the dimensions make it ideal as a city car.

Interior

As an entry level EV, the Tigor EV is quite feature-rich as well. Premium dual tone interiors, flat-bottomed steering wheel, 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, steering mounted controls, and a good sound system with four speakers and four tweeters, are some of the highlights of the package offered. All of these put together, ensure the car is comfortable, easy to drive and lends a premium touch to this mass market EV.

Performance

Powering the Tigor EV is a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that delivers 74.7 PS of power. With all the torque you need available from the word go, the car feels rather peppy and effortlessly accelerates up to 140 km/h. It comes fitted with a single speed transmission that also has a normal drive mode and sport mode selector. The 26kWh battery holds enough charge to take you for a 300 km drive, however in real world conditions it is more in the 250 km range. Tata has stated that the Tigor EV comes with a CCS 2 charging standard and can be recharged using any 15A plug point from 0%— 80% in a company evaluated time of eight hours and 45 minutes. Fast charging from any 25kW DC charger will get the car charged from 0%— 80% in a shade over 60 minutes.

Safety

Keeping pace with the ever-stringent safety norms, the Tigor EV, scores highly. A global 4 Star NCAP rating is testament to some of the features that this car comes packaged with: ABS, EBD, and two airbags along with the rugged Tata build quality.

Verdict

As India moves forward with investing in EV technology, products like the Tata Tigor EV, play a major role in allowing people to adopt this change at a price point they would commonly spend on an internal combustion vehicle of the same size. This vehicle is not only affordable but feature-rich as well, in the segment that it is offered.

Tata Tigor EV starting

price: Rs 11.99 lakh