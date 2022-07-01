SCORPIO-N : Rugged beast with urban edge

The all-new ‘N’ version is the successor of Mahindra’s much-loved, rugged Scorpio. It has been developed by a team of global engineers, designers and experts.The Scorpio-N is offered with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine with six & seven seat options. Scorpio-N is powered by the AdrenoX connectivity package with segment leading features and intuitive technology, aimed towards the urban and tech-savvy customers who are looking for authentic, tough-yet-sophisticated SUV.

It will rival the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian and Toyota Fortuner. (The earlier Scorpio will co-exist as Scorpio Classic.) Scorpio-N is engineered for those looking for a new-age authentic SUV. Built on a third-generation, body-on-frame platform, the Scorpio-N boasts of class-leading structural rigidity, off-road capability and exemplary on-road manners.

The SUV is designed to rule all terrains with the 4XPLOR, first-in-class intelligent terrain management technology. With a mere touch, the electric shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive system transforms the Scorpio-N from 2WD mode into an all-conquering, capable 4WD beast.

Available in five variants and in seven exciting colours, the ex-showroom prices of Scorpio-N start at ₹11.99 lakh.It will be available for test drives starting 5th July 2022 in 30 cities and bookings will be opened on 30th July. The introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. (Watch this space for updates.)

BREZZA gets breezy upgrade

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, one of the most successful compact SUV models in India, has got a thorough makeover. The new hot and techy Brezza -- launched on Thursday at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh -- comes with a new 1.5 litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed torque converter automatic. The upgrades include a refreshingly new dashboard design, electric sunroof, new front and rear design, new-gen touch-screen infotainment system, six airbags, hill hold, tyre pressure monitor, head-up display, paddle shifters, rear AC vents and over 20 safety features. It comes in six single-tone colour options and 3 dual-tones.

The engine delivers 102 HP power and 136Nm torque. The fuel efficiency is up to 20.15 kmpl. Ex-showroom prices of manual 6-speed variants range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 12.46 lakh. The automatic variants are priced between Rs 10.96 lakh to 13.96 lakh. The car has already got 45,000 bookings!

PULSATING Pulsar

Bajaj Auto has announced a special All-Black variant with Dual Channel ABS for its flagship Pulsar model. Designed to appeal to performance enthusiasts, the all-new dual-channel ABS variant of the Pulsar 250 is equipped with 300mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes that give the rider the confidence of precision braking and uncompromising power of control. The dynamic interplay of a black matte tone on the newly developed Glossy Brooklyn Black further adds to the powerful character of the bike. It comes in Naked Street fighter (Pulsar N250) and in Semi-Faired Street Racer (Pulsar F250) versions at about Rs 1.5 lakh.

JEEP MERIDIAN

Jeep Meridian, the premium 3-row, 7-seater SUV has been launched at an introductory price of J29.9 lakh. The Meridian leverages its globally proven engineering prowess, coupled with Indian insights, to deliver an authentic SUV experience and high-level sophistication. It delivers several best-in-class features and 4x4 capabilities to disrupt the premium D-SUV segment. The Meridian is available in two trims - Limited and Limited (O); the latter with multiple drivetrain options. The vehicle’s design is inspired by the iconic Jeep Grand Cherokee. It claims the fastest acceleration and highest power-to-weight ratio in the segment. The highly agile SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just 10.8 seconds, and clock a top speed of 198 km/h.