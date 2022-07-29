Roars like a tiger

A couple of days ago, I got an opportunity to participate in the national media drive of the new Kiger compact SUV from Renault India. This time, Renault chose the scenic Kumarakom as the location. The enchanting backwater destination witnessed a celebratory drive of the cute and updated SUV, as it achieved the production milestone of 50,000.

Within 17 months after their global launch in February 2021, it reached the half-a-lakh mark, that too in the pandemic times. To continue with the success story, they have updated the Kiger with some cosmetic and functional additions.

The all-new Kiger has all the original winning formulae intact the SUV stance, stunning beauty, fuel efficiency, power, capable powertrains and of course the value-for-money proposition. The changes made this time are to attract more youngsters.

A couple of days ago, I got an opportunity to participate in the national media drive of the new Kiger compact SUV from Renault India. This time, Renault chose the scenic Kumarakom as the location. The enchanting backwater destination witnessed a celebratory drive of the cute and updated SUV, as it achieved the production milestone of 50,000.

Within 17 months after their global launch in February 2021, it reached the half-a-lakh mark, that too in the pandemic times. To continue with the success story, they have updated the Kiger with some cosmetic and functional additions.

The all-new Kiger has all the original winning formulae intact the SUV stance, stunning beauty, fuel efficiency, power, capable powertrains and of course the value-for-money proposition. The changes made this time are to attract more youngsters.

New launches

NEW ALTO IS COMING BEFORE GRAND VITARA

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the latest-generation Alto in August. The entry-level hatchback will get an all-new platform as well as a new powertrain option. New Alto will most likely get two powertrain options — the existing 796cc petrol engine and the new K10C 1-litre dual jet unit, most recently seen in the Maruti Suzuki S Presso. The former produces 48hp and 69Nm of torque, while the new K10C produces 67hp and 89Nm. Genuine sources reported the new Alto will be introduced before the price announcement of the Grand Vitara. Since its launch in 2000, the Alto has been one of Maruti’s most popular models and has sold over 41 lakh units. This is the first full model change of the Alto in a decade — the outgoing car has been on sale since 2012 and received a mid-life update in 2019.

ATHER 450 X GEN 3

Ather Energy, India’s electric scooter manufacturer, recently launched the all-new 450X Gen-3 in Kerala. The Gen-3 of the 450 series comes with a host of new features that enhance its performance and ride quality. It is now equipped with a bigger and more powerful 3.7 kWh battery giving a certified range of 146 km and a true range of 105km on a single charge. It has got bigger tyres with more grip too. The Gen-3 450X is priced at ~157,402 (ex-showroom Kochi) and is now open for test rides and booking. The upgraded version will offer five ride modes Warp, Sport, Ride, SmartEco, and Eco. The maximum power output in Warp mode is 6.2 kW (8.3 hp).

Scorpio N booking starts tomorrow

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the eagerly awaited SUV, the all-new Scorpio-N. Introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. The price of automatic variants ranges from I15.45 lakh to I21.45 lakh. These are `1.96 lakh higher than that of the corresponding manual variants. The four-wheel drive option is available in three diesel variants. It costs I2.45 lakh over the two-wheel drive variants. The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season starting on 26, September. 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022.