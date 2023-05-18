Vespa rides in 'Dual' scooter series with attractive colour schemes

Piaggio Vehicles has introduced the Vespa Dual range of scooter models primarily aimed at the Gen Z who like to make a statement wherever they go.

The Vespa Dual series, as its name suggests, comes with a two-tone livery and a footboard that is colour-matched to the seat and Piaggio says it offers a more comfortable pillion ride in comparison to the brand's monochromatic scooters. Further, the Vespa Dual range also comes with OBD 2 compliant 125cc and 150cc engine options.

On the launch of Vespa Dual, Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President of Two-wheeler Domestic Business (ICE) at Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited said, “The Vespa Dual stands out for its unconventional and attractive colour scheme that is sure to catch the eye. We have also added elements to elevate comfort for the rider as well as the pillion. The Vespa Dual is designed for those who choose to go against the grain, lead a unique life chasing new experiences, and stand out in a crowd, turning heads wherever they go.​”

The ex-showroom cost of the new dual-colour variants are as follows:

Vespa Dual (VXL)

Colour : Pearl White + Azuro Provenza

VXL 125: INR 1.32 lakh onwards

VXL 150: INR 1.46 lakh onwards

Vespa Dual (VXL):

Colour: Pearl White + Beige

VXL 125: INR 1.32 lakh onwards

VXL 150: INR 1.46 lakh onwards

Vespa Dual (SXL) :

Colour : Pearl White + Matt Red

SXL 125: INR 1.37 lakh onwards

SXL 150: INR 1.49 lakh onwards

Vespa Dual (VXL):

Colour: Pearl White + Matt Black

SXL 125: 1.37 lakh onwards

SXL 150: 1.49 lakh onwards