The eighth edition of India Bike Week to start from December 2, 2022 

India Bike Week will also be a celebration for all who have a mutual love for food, music and exploration

The eighth edition of Asia's largest bike festival, India Bike Week (IBW) 2022, will be held from December 2 to December 3, 2022, in association with PETRONAS Sprinta. According to sources, the Ride to IBW will start with an adventurous journey that will begin with the participants riding to Goa. IBW 2022 will have five tracks and races for all moto enthusiasts.

Also read: Indulge turns 15: Here are some of the bestsellers and a few upcoming adventure motorcycles

The Adventure Flow Track is an obstacle course designed for ADV bikes while the Dirt Dash is the place to test one's mastery over dirt and slush. All winners will get trophies, certificates, cash prizes, and exciting motoring accessories. For those who want to learn a few skills from the absolute masters of dirt, there is a wide variety of track sessions to sign up for.

It will be hosted across 30 cities pan India The biggest motorcycle brands such as KTM, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, etc have confirmed their participation as well.

Also read: TVS Motor Company unveils the TVS Raider with SmartXonnect technology for GenZ!

According to sources, India Bike Week will also be a celebration for all who have a mutual love for food, music, exploration, and adventure. IBW 2022 has something to offer for everyone. Bikers will also have a special place for barbeques. This year's special attraction is “The Big Forkers Meat Fest”, a section dedicated to the art of curing, grilling, smoking, and barbecuing meats in India. From Goan Chorizo to whole hog roasts, spit roasts, fire & meat displays, churrascarias, tawa, and tandoor from the best pit masters from across the country will be available at the competition.

The registration for the races and sessions is live now on register.indiabikeweek.in.