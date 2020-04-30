Rooted in the legacy of low rider models from the 1980s, the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S model is a cruiser like no other that also characterises a performance-first approach to customisation. Keeping its roots in mind, the bike sports what Harley-Davidson likes to call coastal style. Built on the same chassis as the Softail, the Low Rider S boasts of a one-inch diameter motocross-style handlebar on four-inch straight risers that lets the rider sit at a rather aggressive position. The bike also sports a high back solo

seat and a mini-fairing to block the wind while cruising down a highway.

Black is back!

Furnished with generous amounts of black that range from wrinkle black (used to finish the powertrain, primary cover and tank console) to the gloss black treatment (as seen on the derby cover, intake and lower rocker coves), the bike’s sinister good looks come from the LED layback tail lamp with a smoked lens. Additionally, bits of contrast from the cast aluminium wheels finished in matte dark bronze further enhance its stealth characteristics.

Foundation of performance

The cruiser also benefits from a chassis has been optimised for efficiency — a lightweight frame that maintains its structural rigidity. Designed to deal with the powerful Milwaukee-eight 114 engine, the bike also features a single coil-over shock with emulsion technology, inverted forks, a reduced fork rake of 28 degrees (as opposed to 30 degrees on the Softail), and also has dual front brakes with 300mm discs. The ABS is standard, as are the high-performance Michelin Scorcher tyres.

Muscle power

Fitted with an engine that displaces 1868cc, and is capable of generating 119 lb ft of torque at 3000 rpm, this bike is performance-driven. It also benefits from a dual internally counter-balanced system that reduces engine vibration, yet offers the typical Harley-Davidson feel.

Our take

If you are looking for a bike that delivers in terms of outright performance, sits low and has that quintessential cruiser feel, the Low Rider S is the bike for you. With additional parts to boost efficiency even further, this customisable bike is a dream for many.

The Harley-Davison Low Rider S is priced at Rs 14.69 lakh.



