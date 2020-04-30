Polaris might be better known for their ATVs and Side-by-Sides. However, they are now out with a unique tractor that is said to offer unmatched capabilities for agricultural use. Christened as the Sportsman 570, this new product is also the first road-legal machine from Polaris India.



Sporting the same good looks that we’ve seen on the ATVs, the tractor comes fitted with a 567 cc motor that churns out 34 hp and comes with an electronic fuel injection system, as well as 4WD so that it can take on the harsh work that farms require. It can tow a load up to 810 kilograms and offers the ability to fit on accessories like a pesticide sprayer, cultivator, disc harrow and utility car. According to the brand’s India division, the vehicle is ideal for use on small farms, tea plantations and orchards. Thanks to its size, it can go to places that big tractors can’t, yet it packs enough power to get the work done effortlessly.

The Sportsman 570 tractor gives the legendary ride and handling on-demand, along with an integrated passenger seat system for Two-Up versatility. With the seating system, purposefully designed for full comfort and support, the users are ready to take on any job or trail. The highest ground clearance starting at 28 cm and the longest 24 cm rear suspension travel keeps the driver and the passenger riding in comfort on rough terrain.

As a road-legal vehicle, it can be registered at the local RTO, and may prove to be an extremely reliable machine that undoubtedly can change the way India farms!

Priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (being sold at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh).



