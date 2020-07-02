001 might sound like a James Bond rip-off. However, the number has nothing to do with the super spy, but it is just as British! What this number has been assigned to is the AMB 001 project by Aston Martin and Brough Superior that has finally gone to test. The result of this alliance is going to be a rather special motorcycle that has been crafted to carry the DNA of Aston Martin. With only a 100 units set to be produced, the AMB 001 is a stunning looking product that is fitted with modern technology yet manages to have that elite look making it an instant collector's item.



The AMB 001 is fitted with a turbocharged engine that is touted to deliver 180 hp of power. The engine includes an intercooler and an imposing radiator that is oversized and manages to give the engine a V-twin supercar engine-like appearance — a tribute to Aston Martin’s cars.



The bike also boasts of being built from lightweight materials including aluminium and carbon fibre.

As a product, the AMB 001 is a symbol of British engineering excellence as it brings together the iconic car brand Aston Martin with Brough Superior Motorcycles — a company that was established in 1919 in Nottingham, England. The company has been known to build some of the most expensive and best-looking custom bikes including seven units that were owned by none other than Lawrence of Arabia!

The AMB 001 is set to retail at Rs 85+ lakh when it goes on sale later this year.



