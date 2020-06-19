Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd, has launched a new electric scooter for the market. Christened the Magnus Pro, this scooter has been designed for commuters in urban and semi-urban regions, and it is touted to be a power-packed performer with a host of exciting features.



Sporting a contemporary design that looks rather sporty, the e-scooter is your answer to urban mobility without contributing to air pollution. It has been tested under a variety of different conditions to ensure it can deal with the Indian environment and operate efficiently despite the dust and the varied temperatures that you find across the country.



Powered by an efficient electric motor, the vehicle is touted to have a range of 75-80 km per charge, which is more than suitable for a last-mile mobility solution. It is easy to charge and a practical offering that also delivers in terms of performance as it can touch rather decent speeds, unlike other e-scooters that are limited to 45 kmph.



As far as features are concerned, the Magnus Pro comes with an in-built anti-theft alarm, digital LCD cluster, a mobile charging point, LED headlight, LED DRLs, telescopic suspension, has a rather decent amount of storage space and class-leading 450mm of leg space. In many ways, it is comparable to a traditional scooter as it offers the same level of practicality.



Ampere is offering customers the ability to book it through their website and avail easy EMI options. The brand has also set up over 200 dealerships across the country and has over 400 touchpoints backed by a nationwide service support network. They are one of the fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brands in India.

The Magnus Pro is priced at Rs 73,990.



