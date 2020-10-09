Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s modern classic motorcycle in the 350cc category is set to take the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 head on. Christened as the Honda H’Ness CB350, this new motorcycle carries a

classic style coupled with modern aesthetics.

The design highlights include the striking front facia, large 7-Y spoke alloy wheels, chrome-plated parts, a

dual-tone fuel tank that is a mark of the bike’s heritage, and a nice wide rear section tyre which gives it a bold stance and modern appeal.



The bike is powered by a 350cc, 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology that delivers a maximum torque output of 30 Nm. The engine is free-revving and easy-going, making it ideal for riders to use daily. It comes with a main shaft coaxial balancer that eliminates vibrations to offer a rather smooth ride experience as well.

Keeping with the times, the bike comes with several segment-first features that include the Honda Selectable Torque Control that helps maintain rear-wheel traction on varied surfaces. The CB350 also has the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System that allows riders to remain in touch with the world while riding the bike. This pairs with the Bluetooth feature and using a helmet speaker, the rider can get information and communicate. The bike also comes with an assist and slipper clutch to make gearshifts smoother. Other key elements include ABS, a side stand indicator, gear position indicator, an ergonomic dual seat and a 15-litre fuel tank that allows you to really go the distance if you want to!

The Honda H’Ness CB 350 will be sold through Honda BigWing outlets and is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh.



