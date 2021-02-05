Triumph Motorcycles India’s all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS is set to redefine the urban high-end roadster category in the litre class motorcycle segment, and it is currently offered only in limited numbers in the Indian market.

As far as the bike is concerned, it is powered by a 1160cc triple engine that has been developed taking into consideration Triumph’s Moto2 race engine technology. The engine delivers 180 PS of peak power and a solid 125 Nm of torque. Touted to be a rather responsive unit, the bike also benefits from a free-flowing exhaust that complements its exhilarating ride experience. The Speed Triple 1200 RS is one good looking bike that has an aggressive stance and carries a compact well-packaged look. The sharper lines bring about its muscular presence and you can see that it carries its lineage from the 1994 original extremely well. The premium bodywork also includes elements like a carbon-fibre front mudguard, colour-coded belly pan and seat cowl and it also benefits from new 17-inch lightweight cast aluminium wheels.

Ten kilos lighter than its predecessor, the new bike boasts of excellent rider ergonomics and to ensure it can handle like a charm it comes fitted with premium track specification equipment that includes

the new Brembo Stylema brakes, Metzeler RACETEC RR tyres and performance-tuned Öhlins

suspension.

The new 1200 RS comes equipped with an all-new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, new Shift Assist quickshifter, optimised cornering ABS, switchable Cornering Traction Control (with IMU), 5 riding modes – including track mode, new distinctive full LED lighting, a full keyless system and the My Triumph Connectivity System fitted as standard.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS is priced at Rs 16.95 lakh.