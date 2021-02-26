Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has a new addition to the CB family after the successful launch of the H’Ness. The CB350RS is a midsize motorcycle that has a unique style, and as Honda likes to put it, it is a bike that is made in India and built for the world!

Design directives

The bike boasts of a retro design language that matches its massive and aggressive stance. It carries an air of sophistication and is styled to appeal to the urban rider who wants more than just a commuter bike. The big tank has a heritage-inspired look, the LED headlamp is finished in a neat round shape with a unique ring design, you also get LED indicators and an LED tail lamp. Riding on 7-Y shaped alloys, the bike looks absolutely stunning thanks to the black smoked front and rear fenders.

Powertrain

Powering the vehicle is a 350cc air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder engine that delivers 21PS of power and a solid 30 Nm of torque. The engine comes equipped with an advanced PGM-FI system that uses onboard sensors to ensure optimum fuel delivery thus giving you the best of both worlds — performance and efficiency. In addition to that, the engine uses an offset cylinder position that helps reduce friction which reduces energy loss during combustion. The icing on the cake is the rich exhaust note that has a distinct thump to it!

Technology driven

Like all of the brand’s motorcycles, this offering comes equipped with a host of cutting edge technology that adds not only to the ride experience but the overall ownership experience as well. To start with the bike is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch that makes gear shifts smoother. You also get the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which helps maintain rear traction and limiting slippage on varied surfaces. The bike sports a dual-channel ABS for that added level of safety.

For rider convenience, the bike comes fitted with an advanced digital-analogue meter that has been housed in a vintage-looking fixture to gel with the design. It has a gear position indicator, battery voltage indicator, side stand indicator and also displays real-time mileage, average mileage and distance to empty.

Built right

The Honda CB350RS is built on a half-duplex cradle frame in the steel pipe to offer a softer steering feel. The weight distribution is optimised to improve the overall grip. The rear swingarm improves overall comfort and you also get a skid plate underneath the engine to protect it on bad roads. The wide tyres and suspension do their bit in soaking up road undulations as well and to top it off the seat has been designed to offer superior cushioning.

The Honda CB350RS starts at Rs 1.96 lakh.