2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey flagged off

The 19th edition of Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey was flagged off from New Delhi. The 18-day-long adventure ride will see 75 motorcyclists attempt to reach Umling La and covering 3,050 kilometres in the process.

The participants for the 2023 Himalayan Odyssey have come from many parts of the globe, including Singapore and Netherlands in the hopes that they will reach the world's highest motorable pass at 19,024 feet.

The entire contingent will take the Jammu-Srinagar route, stop at the Kargil War memorial, Dras, to pay homage to our martyrs. The team will then move towards Leh and then to Umling La, and then to Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley through the Sarchu route, to reach Manali and wind up at Chandigarh.

Royal Enfield claims this edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will continue to root for the adoption of responsible travel practices by the riding community.