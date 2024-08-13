An easy way to buy
Simple Energy, has, announced that the company will open six showrooms - known as ‘Simple Store’- in the next one month. These showrooms would be brick and mortar stores that are owned and operated by Simple Energy’s official network partners. These will be focusing on a comprehensive, experience-led models. Simple Stores will be located in Vijayawada, Bangalore (Rajajinagar, JP Nagar, and Marathahalli), Pune, and Goa. This marks the first phase of the company’s expansion.
Simple Energy, makes India’s longest-range electric scooter, the Simple One, and sets itself apart from competitors by manufacturing 95% of its scooter components in-house. Additionally, it is the only OEM in the country with a state-of-the-art motor manufacturing line within its 200,000 sq ft plant located in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. Simple Energy has two offerings in its portfolio - Simple One with 212 Km of certified range and Simple Dot One with 151 Km of certified range. Currently in a pilot phase in Bangalore, Simple Energy has begun deliveries in the city and is preparing to open 45 dealership stores by the end of this financial year.