An easy way to buy

Simple Energy, makes India’s longest-range electric scooter, the Simple One, and sets itself apart from competitors by manufacturing 95% of its scooter components in-house. Additionally, it is the only OEM in the country with a state-of-the-art motor manufacturing line within its 200,000 sq ft plant located in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. Simple Energy has two offerings in its portfolio - Simple One with 212 Km of certified range and Simple Dot One with 151 Km of certified range. Currently in a pilot phase in Bangalore, Simple Energy has begun deliveries in the city and is preparing to open 45 dealership stores by the end of this financial year.