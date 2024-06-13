BMW launches the all new R 1300 GS in India

The bike perfectly embodies what the BMW Motorrad development team has endowed the GS legend with: compact arrangement of the components, high functionality of the equipment – and everything focused on the essentials. In Lightwhite solid paint and in conjunction with its sharply drawn lines and very clean appearance, it has a truly muscular appearance and embodies the boxer GS theme in pristine style. The compact and low front end, together with the adjustable windshield and wide handlebars, provide an excellent overview, while the redefined GS ergonomics offer a confident, relaxed riding position. A sporty, slimline passenger seat, in combination with the functional sports grab handle bridge, emphasises the steeply rising and short rear end and at the same time offers good seating comfort for the passenger. In the basic version, the standard rider’s seat has a seat height of 850 mm and is fitted with a two-tone cover that forms a continuous functional unit in light grey texture extending from the fuel filler cap to the passenger seat. Together with the main frame coated in Gold, the new cross spoke wheels delineate the lower section of the motorcycle against the light front body section, thereby highlighting its powerful appearance.

Priced at INR 20.95 lakhs, ex-showroom