Fully stoked to be hitting trails again

The BMW F900 in its 2025 avatar still remains a motorcycle that reminds us how this motorcycle started as being an alternative to its pricier GS sibling and how it has since evolved into a great motorcycle in its own right, with a distinctive personality. Although much smaller in dimensions than its bigger sister, it is a far more accessible and easier to ride machine. BMW Motorrad has done a stellar job here, heavily revising the bike in all respects, yet retaining its performance capabilities, fun to ride factor and reliability in a manner that appeals to both old school and new riders alike.
The styling starts out with the usual fuel tank getting pushed ahead to make weight distribution better. The significantly smaller headlamp and indicators turned into stop lamps show a minimalist design language. The tall and slim stance of the machine still makes it stand out in crowd, especially the demo bike of ours, which was shod in yellow. The longer reach for the handlebar might look a little stretched, but works well if you are standing up on the trails or even gripping the tank of the bike with your thighs during fast rides. The seat is now longer and slimmer due to a revised subframe, which gives it a sleep look. In fact, the side styling is quite traditional and it is helped by the very high upswept exhaust and its red coloured subframe that makes it look like a Dakar ready motorcycle. The six-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth, six riding modes, a decently tall, but un-adjustable windscreen and good quality knuckle guards round up the package.
This is again a bike that is happier jumping around in trails than on the road, so we did exactly that. Going through various topographical undulations brought out the true nature of the bike, and even while riding over small rocks or loose gravel, the bike maintained its composure. No issues or problems here though we did feel that a bigger front tyre could have handled the rocky areas better and be less intimidating for riders. The gearing has been revised to give a stronger low and mid-range. The in-line two cylinder 895 cc gives around 103 horses and 93 Nm of torque, that is sufficient to propel this petite adventurer to a top whack of over 200 km/h. Naturally things do get buzzy at the higher end of the rev range, but nothing that would be too much of a bother. The sound is also rather nice, with the standard Akrapovic exhaust. In fact the 70/145 firing interval almost gives the bike the feel of a V-twin! Most importantly, this model is now lighter by 14.5 kilogrammes; make it dramatically different to ride over its previous avatar.
The revised suspension gives the bike a more mature ride feeling, helped no doubt by the 870 mm seat height. The front sports 21-inch wheels, with the rear shod on 17-inchers, though as we said a slightly beefier tyre up front could help the bike handle even better. If you are cruising on the road, do keep in mind that while she is quite quick around sweepers and corners, yet, this is no street bike, so handling dynamics will be vastly different. The brakes are confidence inspiring and you have ABS Pro to keep things under control as well as Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and other electronic stabilisers. No wonder then that these characteristics combined with a very willing and tractable motor make the BMW F900 GS a true Enduro!
Prices start at INR 13.75 lakhs, ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni