Fully stoked to be hitting trails again

The BMW F900 in its 2025 avatar still remains a motorcycle that reminds us how this motorcycle started as being an alternative to its pricier GS sibling and how it has since evolved into a great motorcycle in its own right, with a distinctive personality. Although much smaller in dimensions than its bigger sister, it is a far more accessible and easier to ride machine. BMW Motorrad has done a stellar job here, heavily revising the bike in all respects, yet retaining its performance capabilities, fun to ride factor and reliability in a manner that appeals to both old school and new riders alike.

The styling starts out with the usual fuel tank getting pushed ahead to make weight distribution better. The significantly smaller headlamp and indicators turned into stop lamps show a minimalist design language. The tall and slim stance of the machine still makes it stand out in crowd, especially the demo bike of ours, which was shod in yellow. The longer reach for the handlebar might look a little stretched, but works well if you are standing up on the trails or even gripping the tank of the bike with your thighs during fast rides. The seat is now longer and slimmer due to a revised subframe, which gives it a sleep look. In fact, the side styling is quite traditional and it is helped by the very high upswept exhaust and its red coloured subframe that makes it look like a Dakar ready motorcycle. The six-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth, six riding modes, a decently tall, but un-adjustable windscreen and good quality knuckle guards round up the package.