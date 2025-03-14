Here comes a fun to ride two-wheeler for juniors

ZELIO E Mobility, has unveiled its latest model, the Little Gracy, a low-speed, non-RTO electric scooter designed to cater specifically to younger riders.Given that Little Gracy does not require a driving licence, it is an ideal choice for students and young adults seeking a reliable, eco-friendly and convenient mode of transportation. Each model is equipped with a 48/60V BLDC motor, weighs 80 kg, and has a loading capacity of 150 kg. With a top speed of 25 km/h and electricity consumption at only 1.5 units per charge, it provides an efficient and economical solution for short-distance travel. The scooter features modern conveniences such as a digital meter, USB port, keyless drive, center lock with an anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, parking switch, and an auto-repair switch.

Prices start at INR 49,500, ex-showroom.