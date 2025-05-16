Bike to the future? Škoda re-imagines the brand’s iconic L&K motorcycle for the Modern Solid era

Škoda’s latest concept is it’s boldest yet, and the first to incorporate the brand’s striking Modern Solid design language. The new concept takes its inspiration from one of the most important vehicles in Škoda’s history – the Slavia B motorcycle. Designed and built under the Laurin & Klement brand (the company that would eventually become Škoda Auto), the two-wheeler was incredibly advanced for its time and was responsible for cementing the brand’s reputation for innovation. Škoda’s Modern Solid design language blends minimalism with strength, focusing on bold shapes, clean lines, and functional forms. It reflects a shift towards electric mobility, sustainability and digitalisation.
Given that the Škoda story began in 1895 with bicycles and later motorcycles, the brand’s decision to start its new series of classic concepts with a two-wheeler is fitting. Inspired by the 1899 Slavia B, the concept motorcycle retains the signature frame silhouette of the original, but strips it back for the electric age. The area once reserved for the combustion engine now sits open, with the Škoda logo seemingly suspended within the frame. A bold vertical line divides the front and rear sections, highlighting the sculptural balance between nostalgia and innovation.
The front of the concept nods to Václav Laurin’s pioneering work in motorcycle geometry and control, while a minimal, floating seat and integrated leather tool bag reference the bike’s sporting legacy. It’s a subtle homage to Narcis Podsedníček, the factory rider who famously finished the 1901 Paris–Berlin race aboard a Slavia B.
The blend of simple volumes and functional details stays true to the brand’s current philosophy, while adding a modern twist. This reinterpretation of the Slavia B isn’t destined for production, but it does serve as a compelling statement of intent. With more iconic reworks to follow, Škoda is showing that its future vision is firmly rooted in a rich and inventive past.