Bike to the future? Škoda re-imagines the brand’s iconic L&K motorcycle for the Modern Solid era

Given that the Škoda story began in 1895 with bicycles and later motorcycles, the brand’s decision to start its new series of classic concepts with a two-wheeler is fitting. Inspired by the 1899 Slavia B, the concept motorcycle retains the signature frame silhouette of the original, but strips it back for the electric age. The area once reserved for the combustion engine now sits open, with the Škoda logo seemingly suspended within the frame. A bold vertical line divides the front and rear sections, highlighting the sculptural balance between nostalgia and innovation.

The front of the concept nods to Václav Laurin’s pioneering work in motorcycle geometry and control, while a minimal, floating seat and integrated leather tool bag reference the bike’s sporting legacy. It’s a subtle homage to Narcis Podsedníček, the factory rider who famously finished the 1901 Paris–Berlin race aboard a Slavia B.