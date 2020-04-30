The Mahindra Bolero is, perhaps, the car that brought the Indian manufacturer into the cities. Before its launch, the brand was best known for their jeeps and farm utility vehicles. However, this SUV ushered in a bold new era for the company and in doing so, went on to become India’s bestselling utility vehicle for multiple years in a row.



Over time, this vehicle has been improved to meet with the ever-changing market, as well as cater to the new norms for the industry. However, with the forthcoming implementation of the BS6 norms, speculations were rife that the iconic SUV would not receive an upgrade. But these arguments have now been laid to rest.



Catering to new emission norms, the big change is the mHawk75 engine. But things do not end there. Mahindra has also tweaked the design a bit and given the Bolero a bold new grille, static bending headlamps and a revised x-shaped front bumper with fog lamps to spruce up its looks. The cabin has received a few changes as well, with the most noticeable one being the new seat design — giving the SUV a slightly sophisticated look. Airbags are also new additions on the Bolero.

The new Bolero BS6 is priced at Rs 8.42 lakh with an optional package version for Rs 8.78 lakh.