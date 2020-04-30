The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia is set to be a game-changer for the auto company, as it ushers in new technology, efficiency, practicality and a bold new design that is bound to turn heads. As Skoda’s bestselling model, much is riding on the success of Octavia’s new model, which is set to release in India, later this year.

Designed to impress

Larger than the outgoing model, the new sedan boasts of a bold new design that is enhanced by the razor-sharp front apron, narrower headlights that feature LED technology, shallow roof rails, and LED taillights and brake lights. It also has a chiselled look, giving the car a sporty edge, while the 19-inch rims enhance the visual appeal.

Interior details

In the newly designed interior, the vehicle has a two-spoke steering wheel with new control buttons that include knurled scroll wheels, giving the driver access to 14-different functions. The modular dashboard is multi-layered with a free-standing central display, while the dashes of chrome on board lend an elite look. You also get ambient lighting, with up to 30 different colours to choose from.



For the first time in this model, Ergo seats will be available as an option and come with an electric massage function. In the top trim level, they can also be ventilated. The optional heads-up display is another first for this model. It projects the most important information such as speed, navigation, detected traffic signs and activated driver assistance systems directly onto the windscreen. The car also comes with acoustic side windows in the front, which further reduce road noise in the cabin. The Tri-zone Climatronic also makes its debut in the car, as does the virtual cockpit.



Under the hood

The manufacturer is offering the Octavia with a slew of engine options including a plug-in hybrid variant. However, for the Indian market, we expect the vehicle to come with a 1.5 TSI petrol engine featuring mild hybrid technology and will be paired with a DSG transmission. The engine should put out close to 150 PS of power, though the actual figure will be known closer to the date of launch.

Worth waiting for!

While the exact launch date for the Skoda Octavia in India is yet to be confirmed and could have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we do expect the company to launch the car by the end of 2020. If you are looking for a great executive-level luxury car, this might just be the ride worth waiting for!

Pricing at Rs 18-22 lakh depending on the variant.

