FCA has a new Jeep Compass edition called the Night Eagle, and it gets a ton of kit that makes it really stand out. Incidentally, this version has been introduced as a limited-edition to celebrate three years of Jeep in India.

Black theme

While the Jeep Compass Night Eagle is offered in four body colours, namely Vocal White, Brilliant Black, Exotica Red and Magnesio Grey, the element that makes it stand out is the black theme. With black accents on the front grille, DLO and bezels, plus the black badging on the front and rear, all do their part to giving it a bold look. Add to that, the black 18-inch wheels are standard no matter what exterior colour you choose.

Go dark

The limited-edition SUV carries the black theme in the cabin as well as it is finished in black techno leather upholstery. You also get glossy black finishes on the centre console and dashboard. Having said that, the vehicle is based on the Longitude Edition, which means it comes with a host of bells and whistles to cater to your connectivity and comfort.

Kitted out!

To ensure that customers are not left wanting, the automobile manufacturer has configured the SUV with a slew of features that include over 50 safety and security features. Topping the list of safety features are four airbags as standard, ABS, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start assist, disc brakes on all four wheels and frequency damped suspension. As far as the list of features for your convenience are concerned, there is cruise control, a 7-inch UConnect infotainment system, keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, reverse parking camera, powered ORVMs and front cornering fog lamps.

Under the hood

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Both engines are BS6 compliant. For petrol aficionados, on offer is the 1.4-litre Multiair engine with a seven-speed automatic and this is only available in a 4x2 option. For diesel enthusiasts, the tried and tested 2.0-litre Multijet engine is on offer along with a six-speed manual transmission for the 4x2 version and the 9-speed automatic with Jeep SelecTerrain 4x4 AWD for the full-blown go-anywhere version!

Our verdict

Offered as a limited edition model, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle will have a run of only 250 units in India which does make it a collector’s item! Considering all that you get for the price, it is quite a lucrative buy.

The petrol version will retail for Rs. 20.14 lakh while the full-blown diesel model is priced at `23.31 lakh.