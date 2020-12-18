The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now available in an exclusive Black Shadow edition, and only 24 units are on offer for this pure driving machine which gets a host of M performance parts as part of the package!

Design directives

Sticking to the black theme, this limited edition coupe boasts of a distinctive look brought about by the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package. The grille is finished in a black mesh-style M which gives the car a purposeful look. The black exterior mirror caps and M rear spoiler are welcome additions. The black chrome tailpipe finishers and the 18-inch M Performance Y-spoke alloys wheels done up in jet black-matte definitely enhance the car’s sporty appeal.

Interior decor

The cabin carries that quintessential BMW fit and finish. It is opulent, with a strong driver-focussed layout that is finished in exquisite materials to deliver a sense of space and comfort. Additionally, you get a large panoramic sunroof, newly designed sport seats with the memory function in-built. Segment firsts include the illuminated trim and ambient lighting for the cabin with six dimmable settings. Luggage space on offer is 430 litres, which can be expanded further thanks to the 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat.

Performance packed

The 2-Series has a front-wheel-drive architecture, yet BMW has managed to deliver exceptional driving dynamics thanks to all the electro-wizardry it is packed with including ARB technology which reduces wheel slip, dynamic stability control to reduce understeering and BMW performance control that also enhances stability.

Powering the car is the auto manufacturer’s TwinPower Turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. It is capable of doing the 0-100 km dash in just 7.5 seconds! Coupled with an 8-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission that allows for fast and precise gear changes, the BMW 2-Series GC is a brilliant car to drive.



Driving tech

Packed with a host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies that continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry, the BMW 2-Series ensures you have everything you need from a connectivity point of view at your fingertips. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate car functions by simply speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. The BMW Gesture Control lets you use six pre-defined hand gestures to control a series of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

The BMW 220d M Sport Black Shadow edition is priced at Rs 42.30 lakh



