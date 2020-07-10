The Hyundai Venue has gone on to become a bestseller for Hyundai since it was launched in India, last year. It was introduced as the country’s first connected SUV and boasted of a ton of tech that made it equally endearing to the auto enthusiast as well as the tech-savvy millennial. Upping the game further, Hyundai India has now introduced a ground-breaking new technology in the Venue that they have christened as the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) that gives you the joy of a manual and the convenience of not having a clutch pedal to deal with!

Tech notes

Essentially a two-pedal clutch-less technology, the iMT allows the driver to enjoy shifting gears like a conventional manual transmission. However, they do not need to operate a clutch pedal as the electronics onboard manage that for you. The transmission includes a regular gear shift lever, an intention sensor, hydraulic actuator and a transmission control unit.

Its working is also rather nifty. The transmission control unit receives a signal from the gear shift lever indicating the driver’s intention to shift gears. The signal is then sent to the hydraulic actuator that applies pressure on the concentric slave cylinder through a clutch tube. This pressure is used to control the clutch. In effect, the use of the clutch pedal has been rendered obsolete, thanks to this technology.

Built to Perform

The iMT does not compromise performance. The system is touted to be rather responsive and convenient for both — those who enjoy the thrill of shifting gears and others who prefer the ease of an automatic. Add to that, this technology doesn’t affect fuel consumption either and the Venue retains its frugal nature.

Under the hood

The Intelligent Manual Transmission will debut the Venue powered by the Kappa 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol engine that is BS6 compliant. The transmission is a six-speed unit that taps into the fun nature of this engine to ensure the owner gets a fun-to-drive experience. Incidentally, the 1.0 litre T-GDI unit is a fine piece of engineering in itself as it delivers a solid 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque without compromising on fuel efficiency.

Our verdict

If you are in the market for a compact SUV that is convenient and extremely fun to drive, the Hyundai Venue with the iMT unit is definitely worth checking out.