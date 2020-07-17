Morris Garages (MG) India has been making all the right moves with their product offerings. The company started their innings in India with the launch of the Hector, which boasted of being one of the first vehicles to come with a fully connected interface to allow for ease of control over the infotainment system. as well as a slew of other vehicle-related functions. The Hector has gone on to do brisk business, and now the company is out with a new variant, namely the Hector Plus, that offers you the ability to seat six adults.



Design directives

In terms of design, the vehicle carries a few changes over its five-seater counterpart that include the chrome studded front grille, revised headlamps, new front and rear bumpers and a new-look on the tail lamps. It is also 65mm longer than the regular Hector model. It looks a little more upmarket than before, and this will undoubtedly be a big draw for customers. The car has that quintessential SUV stance, and while it does look rather broad from upfront, the long body makes it look narrower than it is. Having said that, the SUV is brilliant when it comes to space on board which has been a big selling point. Even earlier, it was easy to see that accommodating another row was possible, and that is what we now get!

Tech packed

Manufactured at the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat, the six-seater boasts of a sunroof and the full connected package. The second row now comes fitted with two captain seats and the third row folds down to allow for two more people on board. Add to that, the car gets an all-new dual tone Smoked Sepia Brown interior that adds to its premium appeal. The onboard tech has also been upgraded. The i-SMART Next-Gen Interface now gets a chit-chat feature as well as a smart swipe feature for ease of use.



As far as the engine options are concerned, the Hector Plus is available with the existing range that also does duty in the five-seater versions. Both petrol and diesel engines are BS6 compliant and offer ample power and torque.

Our verdict

The MG Hector Plus is a great deal that is worth considering if you are looking for a stylish upmarket family vehicle that comes with enough gizmos and gadgets on board to keep you rather entertained. This includes numerous voice commands to control various functions like opening and closing the sunroof as well!



Inaugural price of Rs 13.48 lakh.

