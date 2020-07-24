Nissan India has been releasing teasers of their upcoming B-SUV for months, and now we’re one step closer to its launch. Positioned as the company’s answer to other vehicles in the segment, Nissan’s latest launch will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and a large extent the Ford EcoSport as well.

Christened the Magnite, this new SUV is set to hit the market later this year, and judging by the looks — we have to say it stands a very good chance of making significant inroads in the market. Riffing off a combination of the words magnetic and ignite, and the car’s DNA draws greatly upon these two characteristics. all while managing to sound like a rare element on the periodic table!

So far, the manufacturer has been rather tight-lipped about the Magnite, and all that has been revealed are exterior images. The vehicle undoubtedly looks sharp and futuristic with the large grille, neat headlights, sloping roof and all-round edgy design cues. The car will also come loaded with tech on board. We do expect that the vehicle will be powered by petrol motor option, and are keeping our fingers crossed that it also gets the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel unit that has proved its diligence in so many Nissan and Renault products.

With Nissan India embarking on an SUV offensive, the Magnite will be their entry-level offering. It slots in under the Terrano and Kicks and is targeted at the masses. As a feature-rich offering, all Nissan has to do is price it right and they will have a winner on their hands.



