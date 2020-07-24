The Honda City is an iconic car that has been in the Indian market since 1998. It has remained at the top of its game and has been a benchmark for other manufacturers creating their executive sedans. Honda has always managed to be a thought leader in this space and has tweaked the City with each avatar to deliver on that count. Now the fifth-generation City is here, and it promises to be a segment definer yet again.

Design directives

Now, if you have kept an eye out for all the new Honda products launched over the last couple of years, the edgy shift in design towards chiselled surfaces is bound to catch your attention. The new Honda City is no different. It has those sharp looks that are further accentuated by the full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED turn signals and a distinct Z-shape 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps. The car is now the longest and widest vehicle in its segment, and it rides on neat R16 diamond cut alloys that lend it a premium finish.

Interior detailing

The cabin has been kitted out rather well and has a premium finish. The fifth-generation vehicle also benefits from a fresh new console layout that gives it a young appeal. In terms of space, the sedan boasts of the best in its class knee room, legroom and rear shoulder room. It has an ergonomically crafted cockpit and over 500 litres of trunk space. In terms of kit, the new vehicle gets the next generation of Honda Connect that comes with over 32 features including Alexa inbuilt into the system. You also get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood

Powering the car is the tried and tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with VTC. The engine develops 121 PS of power and 145 Nm of torque. The i-VTEC is offered with an all-new six-speed manual transmission, and for those who would like an automatic, Honda also has a new seven-speed CVT on offer. For the diesel lovers, it gets a new 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit that delivers 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. The diesel version, however, is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Built safe

The icing on the cake is the level of safety that the fifth generation City offers. You get six airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, Lane Watch, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a multi-angle rear camera. The Honda City is a car you can’t go wrong with and is certainly worth the money.



Prices start at Rs 10.89 lakh.

