Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

The Skoda Rapid is known for its chiselled looks that sets it apart in the midsize sedan segment. Over the years, it has been tweaked and still remains a very good looking car in its class. The big story here, however, is the new 1.0 TSI engine, which honestly, takes the performance in a whole new direction. Churning out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque, the Rapid 1.0 TSI is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and delivers 18.97 kmpl. Compare that to the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, and what you get is a five per cent increase in power output, 14 per cent rise in torque and a whopping 23 per cent increase in fuel efficiency. The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh.

Skoda Karoq

The Karoq is one of the most awaited launches to take place this year. After the success that the brand witnessed with the vehicle, they now have a new SUV that is a shade smaller and falls in the 5-seater category. It carries the auto manufacturer’s design philosophy extremely well and has great proportions that give it a strong muscular stance. The attention to detail is fantastic, and it is a car that is very difficult to take your eyes off of. Under the hood is a new 1.5-litre petrol TSI motor that delivers 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. It offers a company claimed efficiency of 16.95 kmpl and comes with a 7-speed DSG transmission. The engine also features active cylinder technology that allows two of the four cylinders to shut down when not required, thus boosting mileage. The Skoda Karoq has been priced at Rs 24.99 lakh.

New Skoda Superb

Showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the new Superb definitely lives up to its name. It is a massive executive luxury sedan that comes with all the bells and whistles that you can dream of. Added to that, like all of the Czech automaker’s vehicles, it gets those simply clever touches that make it stand out from the crowd. It carries a chiselled design that is the brand’s design feature. And the way it is sculpted, it hides its size very well. Under the hood is an all-new 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor that delivers 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission, the car can go from 0-100kmph in just 7.7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 239 kmph. The Superb comes in both L&K and Sportline trims. The Skoda Superb prices start at Rs 29.99 lakh