The redi-GO has carved a niche for itself in the entry-level car market as a spacious and sharp looking hatchback. The new version now benefits from a revised look that gives it a progressive yet sporty stance and some upmarket character. There is enough chrome upfront to give its distinctive fascia a fresh appeal. You also get neat looking L-shaped DRLs, silver accents on the headlights, LED fog lamps and 14-inch wheels that now sport a Pentablade dual-tone wheel cover. Datsun has also revised the cabin with a new fabric that carries over to the door trim as well.



In terms of class-leading features, the new hatchback offers an eight-inch touchscreen advanced infotainment system that comes with voice recognition and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument panel has also been revised and now sports a dual-tone look with a premium gunmetal finish.

On the safety front, the car boasts of a crash-resistant body structure, pedestrian protection, dual airbags, and a rearview camera with projection guidelines to help in tight situations. Despite the tweaks, the Datsun redi-GO carries over some of its key characteristics that it is known for including the 187 mm ground clearance, class-leading knee room for rear-seat passengers and the 0.8L and 1.0L engines.



The redi-GO comes in six variants including manual and Smart Drive Auto transmission options.

Prices start at Rs 2.83 lakh.

