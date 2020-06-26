Automobili Lamborghini stepped into the Super SUV market with the Urus a few years ago, and while the move shocked many, it took the market by storm. Now, in celebration of the ultimate driving machine, the brand has launched a new design edition, Pearl Capsule.

Created by the Italian brand’s Centro Stile design department, the exclusive customisation of the SUV captures the car’s inimitable style and the performance that the machine offers. The exterior features an assertive two-tone look that embraces the auto manufacturer’s traditional four-layer-pearl high-gloss look, and includes Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis colour combination along with a high-gloss black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip, black rims and body accents. The celebration of colours is further complemented by the matte grey tailpipes.

The interior trim of the vehicle also gets the unique two-tone colour combination that brings out its performance pedigree, sportiness and upmarket appeal. Touches like the hexagon-shaped upholstery, Q-Citura stitching, embroidered logos plus carbon fibre and aluminium details ensure that it carries this luxe-sport look off with elan.

The customisation Capsule will be available on the 2021 model year. It will include changes like the new key design, an updated parking assistance package and a new Sensonum sound system that features a 730W amplifier and 17 speakers. Of course, the real deal lies under the hood which remains untouched to ensure that you have an exhilarating ride. After all, that 4.0 litre, V8 twin-turbo engine does deliver 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque that allows it to go from 0-100 kmph in about 3.6 seconds!

