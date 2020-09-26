The Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI is a car of pedigree. Engineered to perfection, it carries an energy that delights. Coupled with its sporty DNA, you know you are in for a treat with this machine! The fact that the Volkswagen Polo looks so good is thanks to its timeless lines. You feel an emotional connect with it as it carries an aura of sportiness brought about by its chiselled features and aesthetics, which incidentally are inspired by the GTI. The treatment to the headlights, neat honeycomb grille, sporty side skirts and smoked tail lamps all work their bit to enhance its looks. Topping off the list of visual treats are the 16-inch Portago grey alloys.

Inside story

The cabin carries an air of luxury brought about by the use of fine materials and an uncluttered layout that is rather welcoming. You immediately feel at home in the car, and there are enough gizmos and gadgets to cater to your need to stay connected and for your convenience. A multi-function steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, powerful air conditioner and cooled glove box are a few of the class-leading features you will find onboard.

Performance packed The 1.0 TSI engine that powers the car delivers 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. The auto manufacturer’s revolutionary TSI technology has transformed how petrol engines perform, and despite its compact dimensions, this 1.0-litre unit feels like a bigger engine under the hood. As far as performance is concerned, the engine allows for a fine balance between power and efficiency. It is the best of both worlds as it delivers 18.24 km per litre while being able to do a 0-100 kmph dash in under 10 seconds!

Driving dynamics

Out on the highway, the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI is a beast as it gives you a surge of power at the tap of the accelerator — literally shooting you forward. It is a vehicle that begs to be driven, for it wins you over in terms of its sheer driving mannerisms. Add to that, it is such a comfortable ride and you can easily imagine yourself being behind the wheel all day without breaking a sweat.

Our verdict

In the hills, the Polo 1.0 TSI does an equally impressive job as it handles like it’s on rails. It is extremely easy to hold your line while pushing through each turn and twist. As far as the 1.0 TSI engine is concerned, it lives up to being a delight — as it just doesn’t let go of delivering all that power when you need it the most.

The Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI starts at Rs 8 lakh and is available in both automatic and manual transmission options.