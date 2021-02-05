Renault is gearing up to launch their first B-SUV offering in the country, and it has been christened the Kiger. Sharing its underpinnings with the recently launched Nissan Magnite, the Kiger is what the brand is betting on to complement their successful run with compact vehicles such as the Kwid and Triber. The car boasts of an aggressive young design that is definitely going to appeal to first-time car buyers. It has that muscular stance, edgy appeal, and despite its compact dimensions, it carries a rather proportionate look. By the looks of it, the automaker has paid a lot of attention to detail to give their entry-level B-SUV an upmarket appeal, and this is sure to go a long way in scripting the success of this model.

The cabin is surprisingly spacious and it is touted to be class-leading for this segment of vehicle. Built on the CMFA+ platform, like the Triber, the vehicle carries an aura of form and functionality in the cabin. Key features include the chiselled curves that give an impression of a floating cockpit, piano-style control dials, suspended air conditioning controls and a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen. The car also gets a 17.78 cm TFT colour information display cluster for the driver.

Under the hood, the vehicle gets a 3-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or the X-TRONIC automatic CVT depending on the model. Also on offer is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that delivers 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. This engine is for the base models and is offered with Renaults AMT transmission or a 5-speed manual unit.

The Kiger is expected to hit the market soon and is said to be aggressively priced like the Magnite in the Rs 4.5-7 lakh range.