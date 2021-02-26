The iconic Jeep Wrangler will now be locally assembled in India! This news comes just a month after Jeep announced their ‘go local’ strategy. In fact, production of the 2021 Wrangler has already commenced at the company’s production facility located in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.

This is undoubtedly big news for Indian Jeep enthusiasts as the SUV is a legendary machine that is known for its off-road prowess, open-air freedom, advanced technologies and sheer power delivery. Its design has remained largely unchanged and is amongst one of the most recognisable designs in the automotive world.

With the rolling out of local production, it is expected that the price is of this off-roader is expected to drop from its outgoing CBU version that was tagged at Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom) promising to be a major benefit for future customers who aim to own this legendary vehicle. Now available for pre-booking, the 2021 SUV is set to go on sale exclusively in India on March 15, in 26 dealerships across the country. The final pricing and specifications for the Made-in-India Jeep Wrangler will follow the official market launch.

Earmarked as the brand’s second launch of its four localised products, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler takes forward the automaker’s commitment to its local clientele. And by the looks of it, Jeep is well on its way to making the world’s most recognised SUV even more accessible to Indian customers.