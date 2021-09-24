Force Motors’ brand-new Gurkha is crafted with care to manoeuvre rugged terrain with ease

Built on a ground up modular architecture platform that allows for a wider and longer body as well as a new crash compliant chassis, the Gurkha is an all-new vehicle in every regard. It looks chunky and that snorkel sure adds to its overall go-anywhere appeal.

Incidentally, the Force Gurkha is the only vehicle in its class to feature full LED Force Pro Edge headlamps with a broken circle DRL and fender mounted LED indicators. Offering the roomiest cabin in its class with captain seats for all four occupants, the Gurkha is loaded with features that include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity using the touch screen infotainment system. Charging ports have been provided for all four occupants as well.

Powering the new Gurkha is a 2.6 litre common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 91 bhp of power and a solid 250 Nm of torque. It is capable of hitting three digit speed out on the highway, however it really comes into its element when the tarmac ends and you drive out into no man’s land! The Gurkha can negotiate slopes of 35 degrees, has a low crawl ratio in first gear with 4x4 engaged, has a wading depth of 700 mm and comes with a 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission.

The all-new Gurkha will make its debut on Dusshera Day in India, however the price announcement is set for September 27.