Porsche India launches brand-new twin models 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxter GTS 4.0 to kickstart 2022

Porsche India has kicked off 2022 with the introduction of the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Boxter GTS 4.0. Both these models have been positioned to sit between the standard Cayman and Boxter models and the top-end GT4 models.

Powering the GTS twins is a mid-mounted 4.0 litre naturally aspirated flat-six petrol engine that delivers 400 bhp of power and a peak torque of 420 Nm. It goes without saying that this powerful unit ensures that you have that quintessential Porsche driving experience while on board, however the company also claims that the engines have been tweaked to ensure you get that everyday usability as well. The engine is paired with Porsche’s PDK gearbox if you want the automatic version, while a 6-speed manual is also on offer. The GTS twins are capable of doing the 0-100 km/h dash in just 4.5 seconds with the ability to hit a top speed of 293 km/h.

The GTS 4.0 models come with Porsche’s active suspension management system and a lower ride height which has helped enhance overall driving dynamics and handling. The cars also get the torque vectoring system as a standard fitment.

Being sports cars of pedigree, the GTS models have been priced quite aggressively for their category. The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 can be yours for INR 1.46 crore while the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 has been pegged at INR 1.49 crore.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)