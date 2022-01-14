Skoda’s Kodiaq is back, bigger and better! Check out the features of this new petrol-based SUV

The Skoda Kodiaq has received a mid-life facelift and is finally back in the Indian market after close to a two-year break as the diesel variant was discontinued back in mid 2020. Incidentally, the facelifted version was launched internationally last year, and it does sport numerous changes over its predecessor while keeping the essence of the premium SUV intact.

Design

From a design standpoint, the new Skoda Kodiaq has similar dimensions as compared to its predecessor, however the few tweaks to the design give it a fresher look. The sleeker looking headlights with a neat LED DRL touch have brightened up the head on appeal. The grille is more upright and looks sleeker than the outgoing model and the bonnet has an elevated look to it as well. The Kodiaq now rides on a new-look set of alloys that work their magic in bringing out this SUV’s premium appeal.

Interior

The cabin of the Kodiaq was always one of its selling points and with the mid-life upgrade, Skoda hasn’t changed too much on board. It still has that spacious feel to it and the materials used are top notch and of a high quality. Having said that, the only stand out change that you get to see is the new twospoke steering wheel which is now found across all new Skoda models. As far as features are concerned, the new additions include heated and cooled front seats, wireless charging and a new 12 speaker audio system. Standard features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and 3-zone climate control are also part of the package.

Performance

While the outgoing version had a powerful diesel unit under the hood, the facelifted version gets the same 2.0 litre TSI unit that powers the new Volkswagen Tiguan. This engine develops a solid 190 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission, and it goes without saying that the drive feel and overall response has changed dramatically when compared to the 150 bhp diesel.

Final word

With these upgrades and design changes, the Skoda Kodiaq retains its freshness. It is a product that has been well received and now with a petrol heart, it gets a boost to performance, as well. Available in three variants, namely, the Style, Sportline and top-end L&K version, the Kodiaq has been priced well too, with the range starting at INR 34.99 lakh. As far as the competition is concerned, the Skoda Kodiaq will go up against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and Citroen C5 Aircross.

