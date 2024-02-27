Hyundai to launch Creta N Line in March

Before the Creta N Line launch, Hyundai has also teased the car officially, and in the teaser, a blue-coloured Creta N Line with red accents, can be seen. The compact SUV will come with exterior and interior enhancements, which will make it look 'sporty'.

Like the N Line models that have come before it, the Creta N Line is expected to come with stiffened suspension, a sportier exhaust note, and sharper steering. Hyundai, being Hyundai, may also throw in a few more features for the N Line version of the Creta.

Likely to be offered in two variants, N8 and N10, the Creta N Line will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor. It is likely to produce the same 163 PS and 253 Nm, which is what the engine is tuned to produce in the regular Creta turbo-petrol variant as well. There are likely to be two gearbox options on offer, and they will be the 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.