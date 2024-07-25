Citroën India unveils Citroën BASALT: India’s first mainstream SUV Coupé combining elegance and robustness

The new Citroën BASALT stands out with its striking coupé silhouette, characterized by smooth, flowing lines that convey a sense of motion even when stationary. The roofline extends all the way to the trunk lid, with a large tailgate that offers excellent accessibility while maintaining the classic coupé profile. Strong fenders enhance the car's stance on the road, adding force around the wheels, while the geometric shape of the wheel arches gives the BASALT a robust character.

Several key elements underscore the Citroën BASALT’s distinctive design. The sculpted clamshell bonnet adds a muscular yet elegant touch to the front, enhancing its dynamic stance. The logo is connected with a light signature, complemented by glossy black detailing with chrome inserts, adding to its elegance. The air intake grilles, connected by 3D-effect modules, provide strength, and the body color around both grilles adds a sophisticated look, visually widening the vehicle.

The tailgate design increases the perceived width and adds a sense of space, with a horizontal wing effect that continues to the rear. Floating blades integrated into the tail lamps visually widen the look, while vertical aerodynamic edges at the corners enhance efficiency and assert the SUV character. Silver skid plates on the lower front and rear bumpers feature a technical signature that protects the vehicle, blending style with functionality.